Double Murder at Wake Yard in Dunkirk, Kingston

Forty-two-year-old Trevor Campbell, of Bray Street, Kingston 16, and 22-year-old Tamika Harvey, of McIntyre Villa, Kingston 16, were shot and killed, while two other persons were shot and injured in Dunkirk, on Friday, January 21.

Reports by the police are that about 7:45am, Campbell and Harvey were at a morning wake being held at a section of the area known as Washington district, when armed men invaded the area and fired wildly at the crowd.

All four victims were shot and injured, and were rushed to hospital where Campbell and Harvey were pronounced dead, and the other two victims treated and admitted.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com