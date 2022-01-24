Double Murder at Wake Yard in Dunkirk, Kingston

Forty-two-year-old Trevor Campbell, of Bray Street, Kingston 16, and 22-year-old Tamika Harvey, of McIntyre Villa, Kingston 16, were shot and killed, while two other persons were shot and injured in Dunkirk, on Friday, January 21.

Reports by the police are that about 7:45am, Campbell and Harvey were at a morning wake being held at a section of the area known as Washington district, when armed men invaded the area and fired wildly at the crowd.

All four victims were shot and injured, and were rushed to hospital where Campbell and Harvey were pronounced dead, and the other two victims treated and admitted.