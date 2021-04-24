Double Murder at Guinep Tree Lane, in Mountpelier, St James

An unidentified male and his female companion are now dead after gunmen invaded their home in Mountpelier, St James, on Thursday night, April 22.

The female has been identified so far only as Tracey Ann Weekly, also of Guinep Tree Lane, in Mountpelier.

Reports by the police are that about 9:30 pm, Weekly and her male companion were at her home in Mountpelier, when armed men walked into the yard.

The men held both occupants at gunpoint and opened fire hitting the unidentified male, who was lying in bed.

Weekly attempted to run to a neighbour’s house, and she was gunned down on her neighbour’s steps.

The police were called by residents in the community, and upon arrival, both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This latest double murder is being investigated by detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division.