Double Murder at Coronation Market

Investigators from the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing the circumstance behind the shooting death of two men at the Coronation Market, along Darling Street in Kingston 14, on Saturday, February 5.

The dead men have been identified as 50-year-old Carlton Armstrong, a shopkeeper of Bond Street, Kingston 14, and 21-year-old Orlando Turner of Freeman’s Hall, Albert Town, Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that about 12:30am, Turner was standing inside a shop operated by Armstrong at the Coronation Market, when they were ambushed by men armed with high powered weapons.

The men opened fire, hitting both victims before fleeing the scene. The police were summoned and upon their arrival the wounded men rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

