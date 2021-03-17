Double Murder at Bar in Bois Content, St Catherine

Detectives attached to the St Catherine police department have commenced an investigation surrounding the deaths of two men, who were shot and killed, while at a bar in Bois Content, St Catherine, on Monday night, March 15.

Those killed have been identified as 40-year-old mason, Kerron Bailey, otherwise called “Creng Creng”, and 38-year-old Oral Lewis, otherwise called ‘Bally’ both of Crawl Pen district, in Bois Content.

Reports by the police are that about 8:10 pm, both men were among other persons at a bar along Bois Content main road, when they were ambushed by a group of armed men, who drove to the area in a motor vehicle

The men opened fire hitting both victims, before making their escape in the waiting motor car.

Following the shooting, the police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded men were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

