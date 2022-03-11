Double Murder along Maxfield Avenue
Two unidentified males were shot and killed along a section of Maxfield Avenue in Kingston, on Thursday night, March 10.
Residents in the Gordon Lane area alerted the police after hearing a barrage of gunfire in the area about 7:15 pm.
The police rushed to the location and discovered the bodies of the unidentified men, who were lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to the bodies.
The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.