Double Murder along Maxfield Avenue

Two unidentified males were shot and killed along a section of Maxfield Avenue in Kingston, on Thursday night, March 10.

Residents in the Gordon Lane area alerted the police after hearing a barrage of gunfire in the area about 7:15 pm.

The police rushed to the location and discovered the bodies of the unidentified men, who were lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to the bodies.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.