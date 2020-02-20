Double Fatal Shooting Along Molynes Road, Two Illegal Firearms Seized

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Double Fatal Shooting Along Molynes Road – A team of Investigators attached to the Independent Commission of Investigations and officers from the St Andrew police Division are currently processing a scene along Molynes Road in the parish, where two men were shot and killed by the police, and two illegal firearms seized, during a exchange of gunfire on Thursday morning, February 20.

The police say that so far both deceased still remains unidentified, but they confirmed that two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition were taken from the dead men.

Reports are that shortly after 11:00 a.m., a team of officers were on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men along the roadway.

Upon seeing the police approaching, the men opened fire at the lawmen, who took evasive actions and returned the fire, resulting in the two men being shot and killed.

MORE TO FOLLOW ON THIS STORY LATER….