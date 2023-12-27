2023- Investigators assigned to the St. Ann Trafic Department are probing the
circumstances surrounding the fatal collision that claimed the lives of a police Corporal and
another on the Richmond main road, in the parish on Sunday, December 24.
Dead are 55-year-old Corporal Hampton Russell, who is assigned to the St. Ann Divison and
Akeem Fulton of Belair district, Runaway Bay, St. Ann.
Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., Corporal Russell was driving his Nissan Lafesta motor car in a
westerly direction along the Richmond main road with Fulton aboard. On reaching a section of the
roadway, the driver of a Toyota Axio motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction
allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Nissan Lafesta motor car. Corporal Russell,
Fulton and the driver of the Toyota Axio motor car sustained multiple injuries and were taken to
hospital where Corporal Russell and Fulton died while being treated, and the driver of the Toyota
Axio motor car was admitted in critical condition.
Double Fatal Collision in Richmond,St. Ann
2023- Investigators assigned to the St. Ann Trafic Department are probing the