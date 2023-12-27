Double Fatal Collision in Richmond,St. Ann

Double Fatal Collision in Richmond,St. Ann

Leave a Comment / By / December 27, 2023

2023- Investigators assigned to the St. Ann Trafic Department are probing the
circumstances surrounding the fatal collision that claimed the lives of a police Corporal and
another on the Richmond main road, in the parish on Sunday, December 24.
Dead are 55-year-old Corporal Hampton Russell, who is assigned to the St. Ann Divison and
Akeem Fulton of Belair district, Runaway Bay, St. Ann.
Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., Corporal Russell was driving his Nissan Lafesta motor car in a
westerly direction along the Richmond main road with Fulton aboard. On reaching a section of the
roadway, the driver of a Toyota Axio motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction
allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Nissan Lafesta motor car. Corporal Russell,
Fulton and the driver of the Toyota Axio motor car sustained multiple injuries and were taken to
hospital where Corporal Russell and Fulton died while being treated, and the driver of the Toyota
Axio motor car was admitted in critical condition.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d