Double Fatal Accident on Old Harbour Road, St. Catherine

The Spanish Town Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double fatal accident on Old Harbour main road in St. Catherine on Wednesday, July 14.

Dead are 20-year-old Javoy Pallamino, a farmer and 22-year-old Mickeal Reid, a customer service agent both of Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 8:50 a.m., a Mazda motor car and a Yeng Yeng motorcycle were travelling along the Old Harbour main road in an easterly direction heading towards Spanish Town, with the Mazda motor car ahead. Upon reaching a section of the roadway, the driver of the motorcycle allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided in the Mazda motor car, then into a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction. Both the driver of the motorcycle and its pillion were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

