Doorbell cam shows Tennessee teen being tossed from moving car after being shot

A Tennessee teenager could be seen on doorbell camera footage as he was shoved out of a moving vehicle after being shot several times.
Surveillance footage shows the moment an unidentified 15-year-old was shot and dumped in the street on Eagles Bluff Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday.
The Nest doorbell footage picked up the sound of at least five gunshots in the quiet neighborhood, just moments before a Toyota Camry Hybrid came speeding down the road.
Halfway down the street, the rear driver’s-side door opens and the teenager, wearing a red shirt, is shoved onto the road, causing him to be dragged and spun down the street as his shoes go flying.
The boy begins screaming in terror, “Help me, help me, help me!” as he hurriedly picks himself up off the ground and runs toward the nearest home.
He continues to scream “Help me!” at the top of his lungs for several long moments before stumbling back down the driveway and collapsing on the concrete.
Tia Castillo, a resident of the neighborhood who rushed to help the young man, said she was “absolutely crushed” to find out he was only a teenager.
“He looked me in my eyes and told me, ‘Tell my mom I love her, I am going to die,’” Castillo recalled to News Channel 5.
Jaylen Ford, 19, who lives across the street, heard the teenager’s desperate cries for help and rushed to help him.
“I saw him collapse to the floor, he was screaming at the top of his lungs, [he was] terrified,” Ford told the outlet. “One thing he said while he was on the ground was, he said, ‘I can’t believe this is me, I didn’t know this could be me.’
“He was saying that, and I can just imagine everything that was going through his head,” Ford continued. “Being 15 years old, you should never have to come to that conclusion, that you might die.”
The teen was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.
The Clarksville Police Department released images of the suspect’s car, saying the back passenger side had a “valence window” and there was a Mickey Mouse sticker on the driver’s side mirror.
Police are offering a cash reward for help solving the case.
SOURCE: New york post