Donovan Wright Missing from Kingston

Eighteen-year-old  Donovan Wright otherwise called ‘Debo’ , of Seivwright Close, Kingston 11 has been missing since Friday, March 25.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall and sports a high-top fade hairstyle.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m.,  Wright was seen in his community dressed in a red shirt, black pants and a pair of black slippers.  He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donovan Wright is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7110, 119 police emergency or the nearest police station.

