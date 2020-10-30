Donovan Wayne: Mystery killing in St Mary

Jamaica News: Residents of Haywood Hall, near Highgate St Mary are calling for an investigation into the death of a man from the community earlier this week.

Some residents are claiming that there is a cover up over the Reports are that someone was at his house with him at the time he was stabbed and that police are not treating the person as a suspect.

It is believed that valuables, including jewellery were removed from a safe in the house.

McKoy’s News is checking details with the community and police.