Donna-Lee Donaldson’s Police Boyfriend Arrested Following Her Disappearance

Constable Noel Maitland has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Donna-Lee Donaldson.

The Constable was arrested last night after what was described as a long case review session with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llwelleyn.

According to reports, the DPP and her senior prosecutors informed police detectives that there is now enough evidence to begin the procedure that would result in formal charges being filed against Maitland. Subsequently, the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch arrested Maitland this afternoon.

Maitland is now officially a person of interest in the case. Meanwhile, police are said to be continuing their investigations into the matter.

Miss Donaldson is presumed dead. She was allegedly last seen at Maitland’s Chelsea Avenue apartment two weeks ago.

Investigations into the case have been stepped up by the police, as have protests by Donaldson’s friends and family.

Following a direction from the Police High Command, Maitland was recently removed from front-line police duty. He is assigned to the Constant Spring Police Station, which is part of the St. Andrew North Police Division.

The removal of Maitland follows the withdrawal of his child’s mother from front-line duty. On Monday, the female District Constable was served with a notice.

Attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend is the legal representative for Maitland.

 

