Donna-Lee Donaldson’s Mother Hospitalised

The mother of the missing social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, Sophia Lugg, has been admitted to the hospital.

Her brother Neil Lugg said he took their mother to the University Hospital of the West Indies on Wednesday night to address previous respiratory issues that had been put off owing to Donaldson’s disappearance.

He stated that further testing indicated that her condition had worsened. However, he pointed out that her condition is not life-threatening.

Neil, Donaldson’s uncle, emphasized that her disappearance has had a significant impact on the family, including his sister’s health.

Sophia Lugg reported her daughter missing on July 13. She said that her boyfriend, Constable Noel Maitland, had picked up Donaldson on the evening of July 11 and that she hasn’t been seen since.

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division apprehended Maitland on Wednesday, July 27.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com