Donna-Lee Donaldson’s Mother Hospitalised

The mother of the missing social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, Sophia Lugg, has been admitted to the hospital.

Her brother Neil Lugg said he took their mother to the University Hospital of the West Indies on Wednesday night to address previous respiratory issues that had been put off owing to Donaldson’s disappearance.

He stated that further testing indicated that her condition had worsened. However, he pointed out that her condition is not life-threatening.

Neil, Donaldson’s uncle, emphasized that her disappearance has had a significant impact on the family, including his sister’s health.

Sophia Lugg reported her daughter missing on July 13. She said that her boyfriend, Constable Noel Maitland, had picked up Donaldson on the evening of July 11 and that she hasn’t been seen since.

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division apprehended Maitland on Wednesday, July 27.