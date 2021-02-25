Donald Mullings Missing, from Sandy Bay in Hanover

Forty-three-year-old Donald Mullings of Mountpelier, Sandy Bay, Hanover has been missing since Tuesday, February 23.

He is of dark complexion, medium build about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Mullings was last seen in his community wearing a black merino, black-and-white shirt, and a pair of grey-and -white Adidas slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donald Mullings is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.