Donald Mullings Missing, from Sandy Bay in Hanover

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Forty-three-year-old Donald Mullings of Mountpelier, Sandy Bay, Hanover has been missing since Tuesday, February 23.

He is of dark complexion, medium build about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Mullings was last seen in his community wearing a black merino, black-and-white shirt, and a pair of grey-and -white Adidas slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donald Mullings is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....