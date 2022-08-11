Dominicans Appear in Court on Immigration Charges

Two Dominicans were brought before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday for breaching the Immigrations Act.

Arlen Amando Peralta Dias and Nivar Hilario Guzman appeared before Parish Judge Sasha Smith-Ashley for the charge of overstaying.

On August 3, while the two were passengers in a private motor vehicle, they were stopped and asked to provide their identification cards, according to court papers.

Dias gave the officer an electoral identification card. When his status was examined, it was found that he was legally allowed to stay in the island until December 29, 2020, but it was unclear when he had arrived.

Guzman, who is married to a Jamaican, also presented identification. Checks found that he arrived on the island on November 24, 2015, and that he was granted permission to stay until April 30, 2016, on the condition that he renews his marriage exemption certificate on or before that date.

The court also learnt that Guzman went to the immigration office on July 30, 2018 regarding the regularisation of his status and was given specific instructions, but he has not returned to that office since that date.

The court was also informed that he was having marital problems.

Attorney-at-law Gordon Brown, who represents Dias, informed the court that an application for a work permit for him was submitted and was recommended for approval.

Brown, who appeared on Guzman’s behalf as an amicus curiae, stated that there are issues with his travel document because his passport had expired.

The lawyer also stated that if he is deported, he would not be able to return to Jamaica to visit his step children.

Dias is scheduled to return to court on August 17, when his status is expected to be regularised.

Guzman will also return to court on that same date.