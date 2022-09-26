Domestic Incident Lands Clarendon Woman in Court

September 26, 2022

Twenty-four-year-old Muiranda Hall, a security guard of Sangster’s Heights, Chapelton in Clarendon was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting her lover on Wednesday, September 20.

Reports from the Crofts Hill Police are that Hall and the complainant had an argument; Hall reportedly punched the complainant to the abdomen and squeezed her neck resulting in swelling and bruises. She is also accused of stealing the complainant’s Samsung Galaxy A11 cell phone.

The complainant managed to escape, went to the police station and made a report.

Hall was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Her court date is being finalized.

