The Jamaican dollar has hit another new low, falling to J$148.18 to one U.S dollar when trading opened in the foreign exchange market today, Wednesday, July 29.

The dollar crashed through the $148 to one mark after trading upward of 147 to US$ for several days since it reached J$147.05 to US$1 last week Wednesday, July 29.

There have been no public statements by the Government, Opposition or private sector interests as the dollar heads toward the $150 rate.