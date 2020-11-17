Dogs’ in attack on boy taken from community

4-y-o mauled by dogs
Jamaica News: Police have identified the owner of at least one of the dogs that mauled a five-year-old boy, Mitchell Allen, on Sunday afternoon in St Ann.

The boy was returning from the shop on Sunday afternoon, in his community of St D’Acre, St Ann when he was attacked. It is still not clear how many dogs attacked the boy. They bit him all over his body and dragged him on the ground.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police who were again in the area Monday have identified the power of one of the dogs involved. Up to three dogs believed to be involved in the attack were removed from the community last evening by representatives of the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals (JSPCA).

