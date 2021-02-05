‘Dog’ the Removal Man Stabbed to Death in Montego Bay

The Montego Hills police have commenced an investigation into the death of a man, who was stabbed to death by a relative following a dispute in Hendon, Norwood, St James, on Thursday night, February 4.

The deceased has been identified so far only as ‘Dog’, removal driver also of Green Pond.

Reports by the police are that during the course of Thursday night, the now deceased was at a location in Green Pond community, when an argument developed between him and a male relative.

The dispute steamed into a physical confrontation, when ‘ Dog’ was reportedly stabbed by his relative.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is not yet sure if the accused has been taken into custody in connection with the murder.

