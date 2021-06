St. Andrew strong man, Christopher Anthony Linton aka Dog Paw was shot and injured on Saturday night, he is reported to be in the hospital currently. At the moment details are sketchy and there are conflicting reports with regards to where the former most wanted man n Jamaica was shot.

Residents report that he was shot in the Tavern Area of St. Andrew, however, the police are detailing that he was shot in Bull Bay. Dog Paw was shot in the upper body, between 8 pm to 9 pm according to reports.