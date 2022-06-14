Dog Paw Condemned Jamaica’s Prison System

After his alleged “ severe beating” by soldiers , Christopher ‘Dog Paw’ Linton sent letters to the media expressing his discomfort in a cry for help. In one of the letters, dated January 30, 2010, he said,

“My name is Christopher Linton. I need help. I am a remandee at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre. I am located on security post 11 which is guarded by soldiers, and I am a victim of severe physical abuse. My brother was beaten to death in jail, and I fear the same will happen to me.”

In another letter to his girlfriend, dated February 22, 2012, Linton complained of awakening with excruciating pains which traversed his entire body as a result of the assault which took place on the previous day. The letter stated,

“I woke up about 6 this morning with pain all over babe. I can’t open my mouth at this time, like I have a fractured jawbone. I need something published now. The left knee is damaged, and the right shoulder including my left ribcage, even the middle finger on the left hand. Both jawbones are paining now.”

He also made reference to the assault of another man, Leighton ‘Livity’ Coke, who experienced more pain than him. Coke said,

“Buss up and injuries all over. It is cruelty that we are facing. I can’t even imagine what is going to happen the next time. Jah Jah, is a piece a man them waa send home to my family.” Linton continued,

“Right ya now, I am shaking while writing this letter, babe. I was planning on writing you a book. I started the 19th… This incident stirred up everything. I can’t even continue. I think it would have been better if I had died instead of this. It is pure madness. Lord, God, have mercy on us.”

His attorney stated that she observed stitched wounds around his body which he received during custody. He had stitches on his face, cuts on his back, and a swollen jaw and shoulder. She said It was evident that he had been beaten.

