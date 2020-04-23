Dog in COVID-19 Protection Mode

If you think it’s only people who are taking steps prescribed to keep Coronavirus (COVID-19) away, think again.

A female dog was seen, dressed in underwear, a blouse, and a mask.

The dog’s owner was asked how will the dog eat if she is wearing a mask, covering the mouth. “They will remove the mask and feed [her] when they take it off, and then they would put it on back,” she said.

A resident from Paradise Row, in Montego Bay, who saw the photo with the dog circulating on Facebook was quick to give his views on the dressing of the dog. He said this may be a style, just for laughs, something humorous for this serious time of Coronavirus.

Alan Lewin