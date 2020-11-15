Doctor claims friendly fire might have killed soldier

A soldier shot dead on an operation against drugs in Clarendon in
September might have been shot accidentally by his colleagues, a doctor is claiming.
Private Reneil King was killed in an operation in south Clarendon,
September 24. The security forces seized a vehicle and nearly 3,000
pounds of ganja in the operation, during which gunmen fired on the
soldiers. The 24-year-old soldier was shot in the head and, after
efforts to revive him on the spot failed, he was airlifted to the
University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) where he died.
The Jamaica Observer newspaper is reporting that Dr. Jephthah Ford
who was asked by the family to represent them at the post mortem
says the soldier was very likely killed in friendly fire.
He says the bullet came from an M-4 firearm used by the JDF and
almost never otherwise seen in Jamaica. According to the Sunday
Observer report, Dr. Ford also accused the JDF of not having
appropriate personnel on the operation who could have administered
first aid that could have saved the soldier’s life.
Dr. Ford was the doctors who made controversial comments about the
care for Jodian Fearon who died at the UHWI after giving birth at
Spanish Town Hospital.
He is calling for an independent inquiry into the death of Private
King.
The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM is
investigating the death.
