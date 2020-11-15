Doctor claims friendly fire might have killed soldier

A soldier shot dead on an operation against drugs in Clarendon in

September might have been shot accidentally by his colleagues, a doctor is claiming.

Private Reneil King was killed in an operation in south Clarendon,

September 24. The security forces seized a vehicle and nearly 3,000

pounds of ganja in the operation, during which gunmen fired on the

soldiers. The 24-year-old soldier was shot in the head and, after

efforts to revive him on the spot failed, he was airlifted to the

University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) where he died.

The Jamaica Observer newspaper is reporting that Dr. Jephthah Ford

who was asked by the family to represent them at the post mortem

says the soldier was very likely killed in friendly fire.

He says the bullet came from an M-4 firearm used by the JDF and

almost never otherwise seen in Jamaica. According to the Sunday

Observer report, Dr. Ford also accused the JDF of not having

appropriate personnel on the operation who could have administered

first aid that could have saved the soldier’s life.

Dr. Ford was the doctors who made controversial comments about the

care for Jodian Fearon who died at the UHWI after giving birth at

Spanish Town Hospital.

He is calling for an independent inquiry into the death of Private

King.

The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM is

investigating the death.