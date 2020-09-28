Do you know this man?

Jamaica News: The Westmoreland Police want your help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked the manager of a financial institution with a gun in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish on Friday, July 3, 2020. Police want to arrest him.

The man, whose picture detectives have obtained from security footage, allegedly pounced upon the manager in the parking lot about 3:30 p.m., brandished a handgun and fired several gunshots. The manager was not hurt; however, a motorcar that was in the vicinity was damaged.

Investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist them to bring the perpetrator to book to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

