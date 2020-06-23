‘Do you feel any remorse?’: Officer charged in killing of George Floyd confronted while buying groceries in Minnesota

One of the four officers charged in the killing of George Floyd was confronted by a shopper while buying groceries on Saturday in Minnesota.

J. Alexander Keung, 26, was released from Hennepin County Jail on Friday night on a $750,000 bond. He was approached by a woman while shopping at a Cub Foods grocery store the next day.

“So you’re out of prison and you’re comfortably shopping in Cub Foods. As if you didn’t do anything,” said the woman who confronted him and filmed the incident.

“Did you think that people weren’t going to recognise you?” she added. “You killed somebody in cold blood. You don’t have the right to be here.”

Keung responds: “I understand. I’ll get my stuff paid for.”

To which the woman replies: “No we don’t want you to get your stuff, we want you to be locked up.”

Keung is facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder for his part in Mr Floyd’s death. According to court documents, Keung helped to hold Mr Floyd down on the ground during an attempted arrest over the alleged use of a counterfeit $20 bill.

During the fatal incident, another officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee on Floyd’s neck despite constant pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

“Do you feel any remorse for what you did?” she asks him.

The video was posted to Twitter by a user named Josiah, who wrote: “look who my sister caught at Cub Foods in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood.”

It has since been shared tens of thousands of times.

Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck, is facing charges of second-degree murder. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and Kueng were charged with aiding and abetting murder earlier this month. All of the officers were fired from their jobs.

The killing of Mr Floyd on 25 May sparked global protests against police brutality and racial injustice that continue to this day.

Source: Yahoo