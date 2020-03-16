Do Not Go To Health Facilities If You Have Symptoms of COVID-19 – PM

Jamaica News: The Government is imploring persons, who believe that they may have symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19), to not go directly to health facilities, but instead, call the Ministry of Health and Wellness helpline for assistance.

This will limit the health risk the virus causes to other persons in the nation.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the call during a press conference at Jamaica House on Thursday (March 12).

Persons are advised to call the Ministry of Health and Wellness helpline at 888-ONE-LOVE; or 888-663-5683, 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6006, or 876-542-6007.

“There are some persons, who feel they may have symptoms and they are trying to make their way to the hospitals. The better advice would be to stay put and then make contact (with the Ministry of Health and Wellness) and we will advise the route and the way and the best facility to go to,” the Prime Minister said.

“We really must exercise great care in this situation,” he added.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties.

Mr. Holness also called on persons not to panic in light of the increase in coronavirus cases.

“I know a lot of people are going to panic. There is no need for panic. Follow the instructions that are given, think smartly, act wisely and we will contain this virus,” he said.

Source: JIS News