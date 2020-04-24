DNA Shows Florida Parents Abandoned 3 Babies at the Same Apartment Complex

A Florida couple ditched their three newborn children at the same Florida apartment complex over several years, new DNA testing has shown.

Back in July, a one-year-old was found wrapped in a T-shirt on the doorstep of a home at the Willow Key Apartments in Orlando — and it wasn’t the first time.

Two other babies were abandoned at the complex in 2016 and 2017.

DNA testing showed that the three rugrats have the same father and mother, the Orlando Sentinel reported last week.

The Orlando Police Department is now trying to identify the parents, hiring a forensic genetic genealogy firm called United Data Connect.

Under Florida’s Safe Haven Law, a guardian can leave a newborn under seven days old at a hospital or fire station without facing criminal charges.

If the parents are found, cops would first “ensure the safety and well being of the mother and of any other children,” OPD spokeswoman Heidi Rodriguez said.

Any help, such as social services, “will be determined once we make contact with the family and determine their needs,” she said.

 

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source:  www.nypost.com

