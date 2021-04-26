DMX tribute shirts raise $1M in 24hrs

A run of DMX tribute shirts designed by Balenciaga and commissioned by Kanye West‘s fashion brand Yeezy have reportedly raised $1m USD for the late rapper’s family.

The long sleeve shirts feature a graphic of DMX on the front with “R.I.P” printed above him, and crosses on either side.

One sleeve sports the date he was born, and the other the date of his death.

According to reports, the shirts raked in more than $1m USD after going up for sale during DMX’s memorial service over the weekend, priced at $200 USD each.

They were launched on the website DMX-tribute.com, selling out in just 24 hours.