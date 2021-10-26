DMX Sons & Ex-Wife to Manage his Estate

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 19: DMX attends a Party at Elleven45 Lounge on February 19, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The ex-wife and three eldest sons of the late rapper DMX will temporarily manage his estate.

DMX died April 9, one week after he was admitted to White Plains Hospital in New York when he suffered a heart attack.

According to a statement issued Monday (Oct. 25), “DMX’s ex wife, Tashera Simmons and his oldest sons Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons and Tacoma Simmons have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons pursuant to a decision of the Westchester county Surrogate’s Court.

“They will now exclusively manage the affairs of their late father’s estate,” the statement continues.

Estate attorney Herb Nass will protect Earl “DMX” Simmons’ estate and assist the rapper’s co-administrator sons. Meanwhile, entertainment attorney Ron Sweeney of Ron Sweeney and Company will be responsible for all industry-related matters pertaining to DMX.

The statement comes after a woman claimed this weekend to be DMX’s 15th child and asked to be included in his estate. Nass said that all 15 people claiming to be DMX’s children will be asked to submit to DNA testing in the coming weeks to prove paternity.

