DMX Memorial Service being held Today (April 24)

Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.

The memorial will be held for him at the Brooklyn arena on Saturday at 4pm EST (9pm BST). The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic restrictions.

Organisers said they would follow New York Covid-19 testing guidelines and protocols and that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel.

No details were given about who would be appearing, performing or speaking.

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died on 9 April after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest”. He spent several days on life support after being taken to a New York hospital from his home on April 2.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose songs include Ruff Ryders’ Anthem and Party Up (Up in Here), also starred in several films including Belly and Romeo Must Die.

DMX was the father of 15 children.

His funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2.30pm EST and broadcast live on BET and the network’s YouTube channel.