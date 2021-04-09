DMX is not dead, says Manager

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Multiple U.S outlets are reporting that  Rapper DMX is dead. However, his Manager says that DMX is still on life support and asks fans to stop repeating false info.

DMX suffered a drug overdose last Friday night and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The overdose occurred at his home at around 11 PM and reportedly triggered a heart attack.

The rapper had tested positive for COVID-19 last night (April 7).

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been in what’s described as a “vegetative” state after suffering the heart attack  which left him without oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

DMX, who was the cornerstone of the Ruff Ryders label, has battled substance abuse and has been to rehab several times.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....