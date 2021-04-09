DMX is not dead, says Manager

Multiple U.S outlets are reporting that Rapper DMX is dead. However, his Manager says that DMX is still on life support and asks fans to stop repeating false info.

DMX suffered a drug overdose last Friday night and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The overdose occurred at his home at around 11 PM and reportedly triggered a heart attack.

The rapper had tested positive for COVID-19 last night (April 7).

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been in what’s described as a “vegetative” state after suffering the heart attack which left him without oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

DMX, who was the cornerstone of the Ruff Ryders label, has battled substance abuse and has been to rehab several times.