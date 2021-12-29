Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup

World number Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia’s ATP Cup team.

There remains uncertainty over whether the 34-year-old will compete at the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on January 17.

All players and staff at the 2022 Australian Open must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

However, defending champion Djokovic has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.

The nine-time Australian Open winner has been replaced by world number 33 Dusan Lajovic for Serbia in the 16-country ATP Cup, which begins in Sydney on Saturday.

Austria have been replaced by France at the event following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem, ranked 15th, and Dennis Novak.

Djokovic, who defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in 2021 final to claim a record-extending ninth Australian Open men’s singles title, is on the entry list for the first Grand Slam of 2022.

Meanwhile, former US Open champion Sam Stosur has announced that the Australian Open will be the final tournament of her singles career.

The 37-year-old Australian will continue to play doubles in 2022 following what will be her 20th Australian Open and 69th Grand Slam singles appearance.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com