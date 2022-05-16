Djokovic Wins His first Title of the Year and Sixth in Rome

World number one Novak Djokovic boosted his preparations for next week’s French Open by winning his first title of the year at the Italian Open in Rome.

Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 (7-5) to take the clay-court title.

The Serb, 34, cruised through the first set, and then fought back after the Greek took a 4-1 lead in the second.

Djokovic will be one of the favourites as he chases a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam at the French Open, which starts next Sunday in Paris.

After a troubled start to the year, when he was deported from Australia because of his vaccination status, before going to suffer early exits in subsequent tournaments, Djokovic looks to be finding form.

By beating Tsitsipas impressively in Sunday’s final, he secured a sixth title in Rome – and a record-extending 38th win in a Masters event – going through the tournament without dropping a set.

His start on the clay was rusty with a first-round exit in Monte Carlo, but he has gathered pace with the semi-final in Madrid and now the Rome title in the last major tournament before Roland Garros.

Given Rafael Nadal’s foot injury issues, Djokovic’s main rival at Roland Garros could be 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who has surged to sixth in the rankings with clay-court titles in Madrid and Barcelona.