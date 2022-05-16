Djokovic Wins His first Title of the Year and Sixth in Rome

World number one Novak Djokovic boosted his preparations for next week’s French Open by winning his first title of the year at the Italian Open in Rome.

Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 (7-5) to take the clay-court title.

The Serb, 34, cruised through the first set, and then fought back after the Greek took a 4-1 lead in the second.

Djokovic will be one of the favourites as he chases a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam at the French Open, which starts next Sunday in Paris.

After a troubled start to the year, when he was deported from Australia because of his vaccination status, before going to suffer early exits in subsequent tournaments, Djokovic looks to be finding form.

By beating Tsitsipas impressively in Sunday’s final, he secured a sixth title in Rome – and a record-extending 38th win in a Masters event – going through the tournament without dropping a set.

His start on the clay was rusty with a first-round exit in Monte Carlo, but he has gathered pace with the semi-final in Madrid and now the Rome title in the last major tournament before Roland Garros.

Given Rafael Nadal’s foot injury issues, Djokovic’s main rival at Roland Garros could be 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who has surged to sixth in the rankings with clay-court titles in Madrid and Barcelona.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com