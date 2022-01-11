Djokovic Wins Appeal but May Still be Deported

World tennis number one and defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention after winning a court battle that overturns the cancellation of his Australian visa on Monday. The Australian government still has the power to cancel his visa despite his victory in court.

The nine-time Australian Open champion lawyers argued the cancellation was unreasonable and the judge agreed.

The 34-year-old Serbian, Rafael Nadal of Spain, and Roger Federer of Switzerland have all won 20 Grand Slam titles – the most of any men’s player.

Djokovic has often spoken of his desire to surpass his two great rivals and go clear as the most decorated men’s player of all time.

He missed out on Grand Slam number 21 at the US Open last year, where he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev, but Melbourne always felt like the most likely place where Djokovic would win.

It is his most successful Slam and arguably the place where he has felt the most support from the crowd. That is likely to change should he compete this year.

The Australian Open begins on January 17 and if Djokovic wins, he will become the most successful men’s player in history.