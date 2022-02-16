Djokovic willing to miss Grand Slams rather than have COVID vaccine

Novak Djokovic is prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon rather than be forced to get a Covid vaccine but is not an anti-vaxxer and supported an individual’s right to choose.

The world’s number one men’s tennis player was deported from Australia in January after the government cancelled his visa in a row over his vaccine status.

Djokovic described the conditions while he was detained as “very hard”.

He said he had not spoken out in the media at the time – despite wanting to – as he wanted to respect the legal process and the Australian Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country to play in the Australian Open as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

In a wide-ranging interview, the 34-year-old was detained in Melbourne last month, Djokovic addressed speculation about the timing of his positive Covid case in December and discussed his own attitude towards the vaccine.

Djokovic said he hoped vaccination requirements in certain tournaments would change, adding he was hoping he “can play for many more years”.

The debacle deprived Djokovic of the chance to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title.

Instead, career-rival Rafa Nadal won the title and moved to 21 and with Djokovic unwilling to have a vaccine limiting where he might be able to play, the Serb is jeopardising his dream of ending his career with the most Grand Slam titles.