Djokovic splits with coach Marian Vajda for the second time

Former world number one Novak Djokovic has split from his coach Marian Vajda for a second time.

Serbia’s Djokovic, 34, lost the number one ranking to Russian Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

The Serb, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, began working with Slovakian Vajda as a teenager in 2006 and the pair briefly split for one year in 2017.

Djokovic and Vajda agreed to part company at the end of a 2021 season in which the Serb won three Grand Slams.

Having been deported from Australia on the eve of the Australian Open last month, Djokovic returned to action in Dubai last week where he lost to Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals.

