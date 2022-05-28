Djokovic & Nadal remain on course at Roland Garros

Djokovic & Nadal
Djokovic & Nadal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic produced another outstanding display as he moved into the French Open fourth round without dropping a set this week.

Serbia’s Djokovic, 34, won 6-3 6-3 6-2 – saving one breakpoint in the third set – against Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene.

The top seed remains on course for a potential quarter-final clash with Spain’s 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Nadal, 35, also moved into the last 16 on Friday with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal, who was beaten by Djokovic in a gripping semi-final last year, will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris on Sunday.

An intriguing element to that match is Toni Nadal, Rafael’s uncle who coached him to 16 of his 21 major titles, is part of Auger-Aliassime’s team in Paris.

Ninth seed Auger-Aliassime earned his spot in the last 16 with a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 win against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic.

Nadal secured his victory over 26th seed Van de Zandschulp when he saw off a breakpoint before serving out the win.

 

