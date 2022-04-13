Djokovic Falls to Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo

World number one Novak Djokovic went down to a shock defeat by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on his return to the ATP Tour at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic was playing in his first tournament since February after missing the US hard court swing because of restrictions over his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Davidovich Fokina won 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 to reach the third round.

Djokovic had his serve broken nine times by his Spanish opponent.

It is the first time the 34-year-old Serb – whose last match was a quarter-final defeat in Dubai – has lost an opener at a tournament since 2018.

Earlier, Britain’s Dan Evans cruised past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets to reach the second round in Monte Carlo.

The British number two was dominant in the first set but the second was more open, Bonzi taking a 4-1 lead before Evans rallied to win 6-0 7-6 (7-4).

Evans, a semi-finalist last year, will face David Goffin in the next round after he defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.