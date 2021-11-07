Djokovic defeats Medvedev to win his sixth Rolex Masters Paris Crown

World number one Novak Djokovic won a six Rolex Paris Master and a record 37th Masters 1000 crown after coming from a set down to beat 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic beat defending champion Medvedev 4-6 6-3 6-3.

The 34-year-old clinched the year-end number one place for a record seventh time by beating Hubert Hurkacz in Saturday’s semi-final and backed that up by going all the way in the French capital.

Russia’s Medvedev, 25, broke Djokovic’s serve twice as he took the first set.

But the Serbian, who will end the year as number one for a record seventh time, eased through the final two sets.

Both Djokovic and Medvedev will play the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in Turin, starting on 14 November, where Medvedev will attempt to defend his title.