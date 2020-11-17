Djokovic defeat debutant Schwartzman 6-3 6-2 at ATP Finals  

Five-time ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia brushed aside Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-3 6-2 on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The Serb dropped his serve early on at the virtually empty O2 Arena, where on Sunday he was presented with the ATP’s end-of-year number one award for a record-equalling sixth time.

The 17-time Grand slam champion broke back immediately and then pounced again when Schartzman served at 3-4, outmaneuvering his opponent before pummeling away a forehand winner into the corner.

With no fans in the 18,000 arena to rally to the Argentine’s underdog cause, world number nine Schwartzman never looked capable of turning the opening Tokyo Group match into a contest.

Djokovic secured two breaks in the second set and clinched victory with a minimum of fuss.

