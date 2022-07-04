Djokovic Beats Van Rijthoven to Set up Sinner Quarter-final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a seventh Wimbledon title as he reached the quarterfinals with a four-set win over Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

Bidding for a fourth successive triumph at the All-England Club, the top seed won 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 on Centre Court.

Van Rijthoven ranked 104th, delighted the crowd as he took the second set.

But 20-time major winner Djokovic, 35, responded emphatically to that setback and will meet Jannik Sinner next.

Italian 10th seed Sinner knocked out talented Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 earlier on Sunday.

Djokovic, who will contest a Wimbledon quarter-final for the 13th time, has now won 25 consecutive Tour-level matches on grass – the third-longest such streak in the Open era.

His 25 successive victories at Wimbledon mean he has also drawn level with Pete Sampras in fourth place on the Open era’s list of longest unbeaten runs at SW19.