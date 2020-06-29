DJ TYGGA TY Demands more from Dancehall & Reggae Artiste

Rochester, New York (Shuzzr)- Arguably one of the top DJs championing Caribbean music in Upstate New York, DJ TYGGA TY, has been helping to keep reggae-dancehall music alive over the years.

Tyshon Davis who goes by DJ TYGGA TY plays on one of Rochester’s top radio stations, The Beat 105.5fm and has been spinning reggae-dancehall along with other mainstream genres for approximately 5 years. The young DJs career started off by doing promotions for 89.1fm The Point while attending The College at Brockport, State University of New York and since has managed to become a household name.

Now the DJ is calling on reggae-dancehall artiste to do their part and help foster the growth and tap into the international demand for the genre. Over the years, he has always positioned reggae-dancehall music next to Hip Hop, RnB and other mainstream genres but hasn’t received said industry backing despite his unwavering support.

“I am ready to see more reggae-dancehall artiste show more love and support. I grew up listening to Caribbean music and it’s been a part of me my whole life. From club performances, watching Passa Passa and seeing how the music brings the crowd alive is amazing, the culture is mind blowing. But it is a struggle to get those same artiste to work with you, as the hustle mentality or lack of structure only hinders the progression of the genre. Send me quality music with drops and dub so I can show the love” he states.

DJ Tygga who has performed on major platforms worldwide at events such as Rolling Loud Miami, SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas; VIP Nation/ Live Nation Kendrick Lamar ‘The Championship Tour’ at Darien Lake and was the opening DJ at South Padre, Texas 2015 Spring break which featured Migos, Lil Wayne and more is eager to helping the community.

“We constantly hear the conversation about international artiste sampling or doing reggae-dancehall beats or influenced styled music and then complain or ask why local acts can’t achieve international success but it’s the same industry practitioners to be blamed. I grew up listening to Serani, Beenie man, Buju, Sizzla, Mavado, Vybz Kartel and so many others but how many of them really have achieved international success? I’m sure reggae-dancehall artiste and producers have been seeing bigger royalties given more streams and airplay so why not support those promoting the music”, he further adds.

Not daunted by the continuous struggle, DJ Tygga still gives huge support to reggae-dancehall music on ‘The Stop Playinn Show’ which airs Monday-Friday 7pm-12am on The Beat 105.5fm and The Kickback Show which airs on 104.3fm Sundays 6pm-8pm.

The upstate power player on radio only asks for more cooperation from artiste to help plug the music in markets that are way more beneficial financially.