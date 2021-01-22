DJ Khaled to host MTV Africa Music Awards

DJ Khaled is set to serve as the international host for the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA) on Feb. 20.

He is also a nominee for best international act.

MTV will air the event globally, in 180 countries, for the first time.

The hip-hop star will host the virtual awards ceremony from his home in Miami, alongside African co-emcees for the event. The show’s home base will be Kampala, the capital and largest city of Uganda.

Hip-hop stars Wyclef Jean and Eve and actors Anthony Anderson and Marlon Wayans are among past hosts of the event, now in its 14th year.

The MAMA Kampala 2021 event will celebrate African talent across 20 award categories. Nominees in 16 categories have been announced.

For artist of the year, the nominees are Burna Boy, Calema, Diamond Platnumz, Master KG, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

For best international act, DJ Khaled is competing with The Weeknd, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake and Beyoncé.