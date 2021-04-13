DJ Khaled says new album 98% complete

When DJ Khaled is in album mode, he’s on the search for vocals. After hunkering down in Jamaica, the multi-platinum producer is showing off a few of the acts who’ll more than likely land on his upcoming Khaled Khaled album.

In various videos, the Grammy Award-winning DJ Khaled teases the project with a caption before announcing there won’t just be one guest appearance from H.E.R. on Khaled Khaled, an album he states is “98 per cent done.”

Capleton, Bounty Killer, Barrington Levy, and Buju Banton have also been photographed with the producer.

Khaled Khaled serves as the follow-up to Khaled’s 2019 album, Father of Asahd, which featured the singles “Wish Wish” with 21 Savage and Cardi B, “Higher” featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Top Off” with JAY-Z, Future and Beyoncé and “No Brainer” featuring Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, the Miami-based producer is partnering with Poshmark to sell some of his iconic looks to benefit the We The Best Foundation, which serves underprivileged communities.