DJ Khaled releasing Khaled Khaled Album this Friday

DJ Khaled has announced that his new album is coming out this Friday April 30.

It’s called Khaled Khaled; its tracklist and features have not yet been revealed. He alluded to more news coming tomorrow.

“I have a gift for the world,” Khaled wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available??”

DJ Khaled teased a new track featuring Drake in early September on Instagram.

The frequent collaborators released two songs earlier this summer: “POPSTAR” and “GREECE.”

His last album was 2019’s Father of Asahd. Last year, Khaled hosted the new Lil Wayne mixtape No Ceilings 3.