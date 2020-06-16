DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes Host AFJ Concert For Jamaica’s COVID-19 Fight: Watch

American entertainers DJ Khaled and Busta Rhymes co-hosted the American Friends of Jamaica’s (AFJ) virtual concert yesterday, which included a lineup of renowned dancehall and reggae artistes.

The fundraiser, which will support economic relief efforts in Jamaican communities impacted by COVID-19, saw performances from Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Busy Signal, Skip Marley, Christopher Martin, Lila Iké, Dre Island, Sister Nancy, and others.

Khaled and Busta brought their energy to the concert, which kicked off with Skip Marley performing his hit single Lions. Skip is the daughter of Cedella Marley, and he’s as good looking and soulful as his grandfather, Bob Marley and talented with his instruments.

Skip has made history with his song Slow Down being the first Jamaican-born artist to reach #1 on Billboard R&B music chart. The second performance was by Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a famous Cellist who shot to fame at the 2016 BBC Young musician competition, the first black musician to win the award since its launch in 1978. He also performed at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Dre Island performed his single Four Seasons– an upbeat reggae love song from his studio along with his guitarist. He also performed his latest single Still Remain, playing the piano as he sang the single, which asserts that Jah never fails, and Selassie is still in control. Island is a multi-talented musician—singer, deejay, songwriter, producer, and pianist—has just released his debut album Now I Rise.

Christopher Martin switched the mood with his song Cheater’s Prayer, performed in designer sunglasses from the streaming studio. Martin noted, though, that cheating isn’t okay, especially now, as it’s time to donate, not cheat.

He also performed the hit song Big Deal, a self-confidence anthem that asserts that everyone is important and “nobody nuh more than you,” and a freestyle of his latest single Big Big, which was released earlier this year. He urged that “from you donate yuh big big, and if you cannot donate big, just donate as it is a very big cause”.

There was also a musical rendition by the popular band Alpha Boys.

Busta Rhymes noted that everyone has been affected by the pandemic, especially Jamaica and, “it’s important to come together to support each other and to collectively pull through these times. In the past, we have survived so much already, and it’s without question that we will survive this as well, especially with eachother”. He added that Jamaicans are known as a resilient people, “it’s no secret Jamaicans are a powerful people, big hearted, with tough skin and a proud people.” He urged that everyone support efforts in whatever way they can.

Busy Signal was the fifth artiste to take the stage performing his single Reggae Music Again. The song flows into his hit single Night Shift followed by Come Over. He then drew for a freestyle of his song Watch Out Fi Dis.

Counting down, the legendary Sister Nancy brought real old school vibes with her hit song Bam Bam taking us back to decades of dancehall parties and memories of days gone by.

Talented rising Reggae songstress Lila Iké performed Solitude from her debut EP, The ExPerience, which was released last month. Iké, who was unassisted, played the guitar as she performed the soulful lyrics.

Bounty Killer, as expected, brought the vibes with a live performance complete with a DJ and live music. He performed his hit singles, Look and Living Dangerously.

Grammy Award winner Beenie Man closed the show with the hit songs Sim Simma, and Girl Dem Sugar. He also performed the single Memories, along with a mash-up of songs on the same riddim as well as Rum & Redbull.

Beenie finished with his new song Hands Up urging solidarity and encouraging persons to practice healthy hygiene, wear masks, and staying safe.

Meanwhile, Caron Chung, Executive Director, of the American Foundation of Jamaica, noted that COVID-19 has reminded us of how interconnected we are. “Though the world is affected, it is underdeveloped and countries with limited resources which are seriously affected. Let us press on, together we can and we shall.”

The concert, which you can watch below, was streamed on the VP Records and Tuff Gong YouTube channels. To donate, go to www.theafj.org.

