Divorce case between Cardi B & Offset Officially Dismissed

Less than two months after Cardi B’s divorce filing against Offset became public knowledge, the 28-year-old rapper has officially called off the divorce from her husband of three years.

On Monday (Nov. 2), it’s reported that Cardi filed court documents in Atlanta’s Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Court, officially dismissing the divorce she initiated back in September.

According to documents, Cardi B submitted the legal documents on Sunday (Nov. 1).

The document, which names Belcalis Almanzar (Cardi) and Kiari Cephus (Offset) “dismisses without prejudice her Complaint for Divorce and Other Relief,” referring to Card B’s initial filing.

The paperwork filed by the “Wap” rapper comes as no surprise, especially considering that back in October, shortly after her birthday, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset were back together.