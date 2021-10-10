Disturbing video of Tony Rebel’s daughter, Davianah threatening Suicide

Davianah, the daughter of Popular Reggae Star Tony Rebel, has posted a disturbing video seemingly threatening to take her own life by way of suicide.

Her clothes drenched in blood, the entertainer said: “I’m just sick of being abused, mentally & physically. I’m tired, i have to be brave and strong and positive all the time & I’m just tired. Am I just here for people to use and abuse because if that’s my role in life, I definitely don’t want it anymore. I had enough and I’m just ready to go now. I’m ready !!!!”

Davianah also revealed that she’s been suicidal for years, writing : “I’ve been suicidal for a very long time and I finally feel like I’m ready. God knows I’ve tried”.

Hundreds of social media users have commented, offering words of encouragement and support. Many are hoping that it’s a stunt performed for an forthcoming music video.

Born July 28, 1992, Davianah debuted at Reggae Sumfest 2011 during Tony Rebel’s set, doing a cover of Estelle’s ‘Come Over’ that elicited a huge response from the crowd.

She performed on Reggae Sumfest 2017 and ‘Reggae on the Hill’ in Barbados, and she wowed fans during a controversial Rebel Salute set in 2019 that set tongues wagging because of her bold fashion choices.