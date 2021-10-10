Disturbing video of Tony Rebel’s daughter, Davianah threatening Suicide

Davianah, the daughter of Popular Reggae Star Tony Rebel, has posted a disturbing video seemingly threatening to take her own life by way of suicide.

Her clothes drenched in blood, the entertainer said: “I’m just sick of being abused, mentally & physically. I’m tired, i have to be brave and strong and positive all the time & I’m just tired. Am I just here for people to use and abuse because if that’s my role in life, I definitely don’t want it anymore. I had enough and I’m just ready to go now. I’m ready !!!!”

Davianah also revealed that she’s been suicidal for years, writing : “I’ve been suicidal for a very long time and I finally feel like I’m ready. God knows I’ve tried”.

Hundreds of social media users have commented, offering words of encouragement and support. Many are hoping that it’s a stunt performed for an forthcoming music video.

Born July 28, 1992, Davianah debuted at Reggae Sumfest 2011 during Tony Rebel’s set, doing a cover of Estelle’s ‘Come Over’ that elicited a huge response from the crowd.

She performed on Reggae Sumfest 2017 and ‘Reggae on the Hill’ in Barbados, and she wowed fans during a controversial Rebel Salute set in 2019 that set tongues wagging because of her bold fashion choices.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com