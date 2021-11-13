District Constable Shot and Killed in Mona, St Andrew

A District Constable was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Mona, St Andrew, on Friday night, November 12.

He has been identified as District Constable, Okeeno Haughton, who was attached to the Detention and Courts Department, in Kingston.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 pm, Haughton was discovered by residents, along a section of Butter Cup Drive, in Mona, slumped around the steering wheel of his black Toyota Corolla motor car with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Detectives attached to the Half Way Tree police station visited the scene, which was processed and Haughton’s body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

