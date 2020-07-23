Distinguished officer Coleridge Minto among seven promoted to DSP

Seven Assistant Superintendents of Police have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent, as of July 1, as announced by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) yesterday.

These include former chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Raymond Wilson, Former director of Safety and Security in Schools at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Coleridge Minto, St George Jackson who previously headed the Island Special Constabulary Force Association , John Badley, LLB, Attornery-at-Law – Legal Affairs Division, Radcliffe Gordon, LLB, Attornery-at-Law – CISOCA, Charles Cain – St Catherine South and Merna Ferguson- Area One Headquarters

Coleridge Minto in particular has served meticulously over his 18 years as a law enforcement personnel. The Titchfield High school past student graduated from the Jamaica Police Academy with multiple awards, including the prize for being “Best at Law”.

Minto has served at the Office of the Governor General at Kings House, the National Police College of Jamaica, St. Andrew Central Division, Community Safety and Security Branch and now at Protective Services Division.

Between 2013 to 2019, Minto was seconded from the Jamaica Constabulary Force to the Ministry of Education Youth and Information where he held the position as Director for Security and Safety in Schools. He was responsible for providing leadership/direction to the Security and Safety in Schools Programme by developing, implementing and monitoring policies and strategic measures to aid in the development of a secure, safe and orderly educational environment in the close to 1000 public schools In September 2015, he was also appointed Director of Behaviour Modification Programmes in the said Ministry as also Coordinator of Uniformed Groups in Schools. DSP Minto is now the Officer in Charge (OIC) of security at the Office of the Governor General and King’s House.

His intellectual accolades are far from few. He has completed graduate and undergraduate studies in the following areas: Executive Masters in Business Administration from Florida International University, USA, Commonwealth Masters in Public Administration from the University College of the Caribbean, Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, University of the Commonwealth Caribbean and Bachelors of Law Degree the University of Technology.

He also served on several government committees to include: National Task Force on Trafficking in Persons (NAFTATIP), National Road Safety Council, National Rural Safe Bus Task Force in the Ministry of Transport and Mining and Chair of the Safe School Task Force in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

Minto is a Justice of the Peace for the parish of Kingston and a member of the Lay Magistrate Association of Jamaica, Kingston Chapter and a member of the International Conference for Police Chaplains and former president of the Association of Christian Police Officers (ACPO).